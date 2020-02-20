Loading…
Logo for the brand Glove Love Farms & Extracts

Glove Love Farms & Extracts

Goji Og

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Goji OG effects

Reported by real people like you
202 people told us about effects:
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!