Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.