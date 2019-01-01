In comes... the Banana. Now, who doesn't love a banana? Sure there's a reference there, but it's simply a banana to the majority. You may now share your support for the industry, without offending the masses. Or simply enjoy using/wearing our products because we enjoy making them. We spent our first year traveling back and forth across the states, putting bananas in the hands of many. In the process, we've started to build a lifestyle brand. We're in the process of putting together a rather extensive catalog, most of which were created based on the feedback from someone just like you. We created Loud Froot, as a parent brand which will include Go Bhonanas as well as other specialty brands. We continue to welcome your ideas and/or feedback, as it helps us grow. After all, without you there is no us. Down the road, we will share our progress, fabulous stories and would love to share some of yours. Thanks for paying us a visit... Much Love