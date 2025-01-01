Introducing the Go Easy take on a flower one-hitter—delicate yet daring, soft yet just a little rebellious. Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Bad Bouquet is a petite, stylish piece designed for those who love a little elegance with their edge.



She’s a true one-hitter, featuring a small, delicate bowl—perfect for the little delicate girlies. 🌸✨ Whether you're looking for a quick, discreet hit or just want to add a unique, floral-inspired piece to your collection, this bad-but-beautiful one-hitter & joint holder is the perfect choice. A Floral Fantasy with a Hint of Rebellion 🌹💨 Is it a rose? A tulip? A marigold? Who’s to say? All we know is that this flower doesn’t just sit in a vase—it serves looks and hits.



To keep your sesh smooth and effortless, we recommend using a screen for the best performance.



✨ Packaged to Perfection: Each Bad Bouquet comes tucked into a signature Go Easy box, nestled in a custom foam insert—because being bad doesn’t mean being reckless. 😇



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ A quick, chic hit without the fuss ✔️ Adding a delicate-yet-edgy statement piece to your collection ✔️ Flower lovers who prefer their bouquets with a little more bite Because sometimes, a little bad goes a long way. 💋💨

read more