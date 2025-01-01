About this product
Blue Dream is your go-to wake-and-bake bestie, the strain that gets your mind moving and your vibe right. With notes of sweet berries, fresh herbs, and pine, every hit feels like a breeze through your brain—clear, crisp, and ready to take on the day. 🌬️💭
This sativa-dominant hybrid is perfect for dreamers, doers, and dopamine seekers. Expect a clear-headed, creative high that keeps you uplifted, with just the right touch of body relaxation to keep things effortless. With THC levels soaring past 20%, Blue Dream is potent yet smooth, making it a fave for both seasoned stoners and casual cuties alike.
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Journaling your main character moments ✔️ Painting, playlist curating, and all things artsy ✔️ Romanticizing your morning coffee
Blue Dream (sativa) - 1 gram THC-A PreRoll
Go EasyPre-rolls
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
