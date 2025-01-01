This darling piece is made for the girls (or anyone who likes bows!)—because smoking should be just as cute as it is functional. Meet Bow & Blaze, the coquette-inspired glass pipe designed to bring a little soft-girl elegance to your sesh. 💖💨



Delicate yet durable, this bow-shaped pipe is crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass for a smooth, effortless smoking experience. Perfectly sized to fit snugly in your hand, it’s the ultimate blend of charm, style, and practicality. Whether you’re curled up for a cozy night in or making a statement at your next sesh, Bow & Blaze is here to add a little extra femininity to the moment.



Pick Your Pretty: 🎀 Blush – An iridescent pink beauty, serving soft-girl aesthetic. 🐆 Leopard – A tortoise-inspired print for that effortlessly chic vibe. ❤️ Ruby – A matte red moment that’s bold, playful, and just a little flirty.



✨ Packaged to Perfection: Each Bow & Blaze comes nestled in a custom foam insert inside our signature Go Easy box—because aesthetic matters, even in packaging. 💕



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Girly girls who love a cute-yet-functional piece ✔️ Coquette-core lovers & statement smokers ✔️ A dreamy, feminine touch to any sesh Because smoking should always come with a side of soft glam. 💖💨

