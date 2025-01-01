About this product
Bubblegum is a playful indica-dominant hybrid that’s as sweet as it sounds, and it definitely brings the fun! With a body-numbing high that melts away pain, paired with just enough mental stimulation to keep things interesting, it’s the perfect balance of chill and creative. 🍬✨
The flavor is dreamy with sugary-sweet bubble gum and delicate floral undertones that make every puff a little piece of heaven—think childhood candy shop vibes, but with a sophisticated twist! Whether you’re looking to stay uplifted and creative or just float away into a relaxing, happy haze, Bubble Gum does it all. It's the perfect anytime strain to keep you feeling light and relaxed!
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Getting creative and staying upbeat, all while feeling relaxed ✔️ Easing stress and calming your mind ✔️ Indulging in a sweet, nostalgic high that’s perfect for a sunny afternoon or a cozy hangout with friends
The flavor is dreamy with sugary-sweet bubble gum and delicate floral undertones that make every puff a little piece of heaven—think childhood candy shop vibes, but with a sophisticated twist! Whether you’re looking to stay uplifted and creative or just float away into a relaxing, happy haze, Bubble Gum does it all. It's the perfect anytime strain to keep you feeling light and relaxed!
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Getting creative and staying upbeat, all while feeling relaxed ✔️ Easing stress and calming your mind ✔️ Indulging in a sweet, nostalgic high that’s perfect for a sunny afternoon or a cozy hangout with friends
Bubblegum (indica) - 3.5 gram THC-A Flower
Go EasyFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Bubblegum is a playful indica-dominant hybrid that’s as sweet as it sounds, and it definitely brings the fun! With a body-numbing high that melts away pain, paired with just enough mental stimulation to keep things interesting, it’s the perfect balance of chill and creative. 🍬✨
The flavor is dreamy with sugary-sweet bubble gum and delicate floral undertones that make every puff a little piece of heaven—think childhood candy shop vibes, but with a sophisticated twist! Whether you’re looking to stay uplifted and creative or just float away into a relaxing, happy haze, Bubble Gum does it all. It's the perfect anytime strain to keep you feeling light and relaxed!
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Getting creative and staying upbeat, all while feeling relaxed ✔️ Easing stress and calming your mind ✔️ Indulging in a sweet, nostalgic high that’s perfect for a sunny afternoon or a cozy hangout with friends
The flavor is dreamy with sugary-sweet bubble gum and delicate floral undertones that make every puff a little piece of heaven—think childhood candy shop vibes, but with a sophisticated twist! Whether you’re looking to stay uplifted and creative or just float away into a relaxing, happy haze, Bubble Gum does it all. It's the perfect anytime strain to keep you feeling light and relaxed!
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Getting creative and staying upbeat, all while feeling relaxed ✔️ Easing stress and calming your mind ✔️ Indulging in a sweet, nostalgic high that’s perfect for a sunny afternoon or a cozy hangout with friends
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item