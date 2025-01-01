About this product
Blueberry Waffles is your go-to for a sweet, uplifting high that starts in your head and smoothly melts into your body. This sativa-dominant strain delivers a cerebral experience that gradually turns into a relaxing body buzz—perfect for those days when you want to unwind but still feel light on your feet. 🧇🍇
The moment you crack open the jar, you’re greeted by an irresistible aroma—like fresh blueberry waffles right out of the oven. A mix of sweet berries and doughy goodness, with subtle nutty undertones that make every inhale feel like a treat. Blueberry Waffles brings the perfect balance of uplifting energy and calming sedation. Expect a burst of creativity at first, followed by a deep relaxation that gently settles in!
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Uplifting your mood and creativity ✔️ Relaxing without feeling weighed down ✔️ Savoring those cozy moments when you just need to kick back and relax
Blueberry Waffles (sativa) - 3.5 gram THC-A Flower
Go EasyFlower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
