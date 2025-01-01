About this product
Sweet, zesty, and just the right amount of bubbly, Lemon Cherry Gelato is basically the fun, flirty bestie of pre-rolls. With juicy cherry sweetness and a pop of zingy lemon, this strain is all about good vibes, effortless confidence, and feeling like the star of your own movie. 🎬✨
Expect to feel tingly, relaxed, and totally euphoric—the perfect mix for melting away stress, romanticizing your life, and just feeling ✨ divine ✨. Whether you’re vibing solo, out with the girls, or just chasing that carefree, champagne-pop moment, Lemon Cherry Gelato is here to set the mood. 💋🥂
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Turning a regular day into a main character moment ✔️ Prepping for a night out (or a cute lil’ self-care night in) ✔️ Feeling flirty, fun, and absolutely unbothered
Expect to feel tingly, relaxed, and totally euphoric—the perfect mix for melting away stress, romanticizing your life, and just feeling ✨ divine ✨. Whether you’re vibing solo, out with the girls, or just chasing that carefree, champagne-pop moment, Lemon Cherry Gelato is here to set the mood. 💋🥂
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Turning a regular day into a main character moment ✔️ Prepping for a night out (or a cute lil’ self-care night in) ✔️ Feeling flirty, fun, and absolutely unbothered
Lemon Cherry Gelato (indica) - 1 gram THC-A PreRoll
Go EasyPre-rolls
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Sweet, zesty, and just the right amount of bubbly, Lemon Cherry Gelato is basically the fun, flirty bestie of pre-rolls. With juicy cherry sweetness and a pop of zingy lemon, this strain is all about good vibes, effortless confidence, and feeling like the star of your own movie. 🎬✨
Expect to feel tingly, relaxed, and totally euphoric—the perfect mix for melting away stress, romanticizing your life, and just feeling ✨ divine ✨. Whether you’re vibing solo, out with the girls, or just chasing that carefree, champagne-pop moment, Lemon Cherry Gelato is here to set the mood. 💋🥂
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Turning a regular day into a main character moment ✔️ Prepping for a night out (or a cute lil’ self-care night in) ✔️ Feeling flirty, fun, and absolutely unbothered
Expect to feel tingly, relaxed, and totally euphoric—the perfect mix for melting away stress, romanticizing your life, and just feeling ✨ divine ✨. Whether you’re vibing solo, out with the girls, or just chasing that carefree, champagne-pop moment, Lemon Cherry Gelato is here to set the mood. 💋🥂
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Turning a regular day into a main character moment ✔️ Prepping for a night out (or a cute lil’ self-care night in) ✔️ Feeling flirty, fun, and absolutely unbothered
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item