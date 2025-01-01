About this product
Looking for a smoke that’s as bold and refreshing as its name? Lemon Cherry Sherbet is the perfect strain to energize your day while giving you that smooth, relaxing vibe. This hybrid blends the best of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Sunset Sherbet for a sweet, citrusy experience with creamy cherry undertones. 🍒🍋
Lemon Cherry Sherbet delivers a punchy, long-lasting high that keeps you buzzing with energy and feeling great! Expect a balanced yet uplifting effect, perfect for those moments when you want to stay active and engaged while still enjoying a chill, flavorful smoke.
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Energizing your creative flow ✔️ Staying active without feeling weighed down ✔️ Indulging in a smooth, flavorful experience that lifts your mood
Lemon Cherry Sherbet (hybrid) - 1 gram THC-A Flower
Go EasyFlower
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
