Want to start dreaming the second your head hits the pillow? Grab Lights Out, the ultimate THC + CBN gummy designed for a full mind and body sleep experience. Whether you’re looking to unwind, drift off effortlessly, or take a trip to dreamland, this sleep-enhancing blend is here to make bedtime the best part of your day. 😴✨
If you’ve ever wanted to go to space while dreaming, this is the gummy for you. 🚀 Packed with 10mg THC + 10mg CBN, Lights Out Gummies work their magic by calming the mind, easing tension, and helping you fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer. Whether you struggle with restless nights or just love a deep, uninterrupted snooze, this formula has you covered. Each gummy is crafted for maximum relaxation and pure, uninterrupted sleep—because sweet dreams should always start with great flavor. 🌙
✨ Sharp, tangy, and mouthwateringly juicy, our Sour Apple flavor is a perfectly balanced mix of tart and sweet—delivering a refreshing, candy-like bite that’ll have you looking forward to bedtime. No bitter hemp taste, just pure, lip-puckering deliciousness. 🍏💥
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Falling asleep faster & staying asleep longer ✔️ Relaxing the body while quieting the mind ✔️ Bedtime routines that actually work
Lights Out - 10mg THC + 10mg CBN
Want to start dreaming the second your head hits the pillow? Grab Lights Out, the ultimate THC + CBN gummy designed for a full mind and body sleep experience. Whether you’re looking to unwind, drift off effortlessly, or take a trip to dreamland, this sleep-enhancing blend is here to make bedtime the best part of your day. 😴✨
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
