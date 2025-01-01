About this product
Mochi is your perfect chill companion, the hybrid that balances sweet relaxation with a gentle creative kick. This strain, a delicious cross of Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet, hits you with a smooth, creamy flavor profile that mirrors the tasty dessert it’s named after. Think sweet berries, creamy ice cream, and a nutty, earthy undertone that turns tangy on the exhale—pure bliss in every puff! 🍦🍇
Mochi offers a high that’s both relaxing and uplifting—just enough energy to keep you engaged, but not so much that you’re bouncing off the walls. It’s the perfect strain to help you unwind after a busy day or get into a creative flow without feeling too sedated. Whether you’re tackling a project or just chilling out, Mochi’s mellow yet inspiring vibes are sure to fit the bill.
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Relaxing after a long day without losing your vibe ✔️ Letting your creativity run wild ✔️ Unwinding on a weekend afternoon or post-work sesh
Mochi offers a high that’s both relaxing and uplifting—just enough energy to keep you engaged, but not so much that you’re bouncing off the walls. It’s the perfect strain to help you unwind after a busy day or get into a creative flow without feeling too sedated. Whether you’re tackling a project or just chilling out, Mochi’s mellow yet inspiring vibes are sure to fit the bill.
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Relaxing after a long day without losing your vibe ✔️ Letting your creativity run wild ✔️ Unwinding on a weekend afternoon or post-work sesh
Mochi (hybrid) - 1 gram THC-A Flower
Go EasyFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Mochi is your perfect chill companion, the hybrid that balances sweet relaxation with a gentle creative kick. This strain, a delicious cross of Thin Mint GSC and Sunset Sherbet, hits you with a smooth, creamy flavor profile that mirrors the tasty dessert it’s named after. Think sweet berries, creamy ice cream, and a nutty, earthy undertone that turns tangy on the exhale—pure bliss in every puff! 🍦🍇
Mochi offers a high that’s both relaxing and uplifting—just enough energy to keep you engaged, but not so much that you’re bouncing off the walls. It’s the perfect strain to help you unwind after a busy day or get into a creative flow without feeling too sedated. Whether you’re tackling a project or just chilling out, Mochi’s mellow yet inspiring vibes are sure to fit the bill.
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Relaxing after a long day without losing your vibe ✔️ Letting your creativity run wild ✔️ Unwinding on a weekend afternoon or post-work sesh
Mochi offers a high that’s both relaxing and uplifting—just enough energy to keep you engaged, but not so much that you’re bouncing off the walls. It’s the perfect strain to help you unwind after a busy day or get into a creative flow without feeling too sedated. Whether you’re tackling a project or just chilling out, Mochi’s mellow yet inspiring vibes are sure to fit the bill.
✨ Our organic THC-A flower delivers a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Relaxing after a long day without losing your vibe ✔️ Letting your creativity run wild ✔️ Unwinding on a weekend afternoon or post-work sesh
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item