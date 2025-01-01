About this product
Looking for the perfect balance between relaxation and inspiration? Meet Sherbert Haze, a fruity, earthy hybrid that brings full-body calm with just the right amount of cerebral spark. Think mellow yet motivated, like a lazy Sunday with a playlist that just hits right. 🎶✨
Sherbert Haze is the ultimate "go with the flow" strain, delivering a carefree state of mind while keeping you grounded, creative, and totally in your element. Whether you're winding down, brainstorming your next big idea, or just letting the day unfold, this one’s got you covered.
✨ Made with organic THC-A flower, our pre-rolls deliver a pure, flavorful, and ultra-smooth smoking experience—because you deserve nothing but the best.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Low-key creative sessions (journaling, sketching, daydreaming) ✔️ Chill, hazy conversations with your besties ✔️ Relaxing without feeling totally couch-locked
Sherbert Haze (hybrid) - 1 gram THC-A PreRoll
Go EasyPre-rolls
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
