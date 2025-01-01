About this product
Need a lil’ help getting some zzzzs? Meet Snooze, the CBD + CBN sleep gummy that gently lulls you into the perfect night’s rest—no grogginess, no weird after-effects, just pure, peaceful slumber. Whether you're winding down from a long day or simply need a little extra help falling (and staying) asleep, these gummies deliver the dreamiest bedtime vibes. 🌙💤
Packed with CBD + CBN isolate, Snooze Gummies provide the ideal balance of relaxation without the foggy morning-after feeling—so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, no matter how many you take. Never heard of CBN? We call it the "sleepy cannabinoid"—known for its ability to promote deep, restful sleep when you need it most. While CBN can be mildly psychoactive, its effects vary from person to person, making it a gentle, natural way to support your sleep cycle. Each gummy is crafted for deep relaxation and dreamy flavors—because good sleep should taste as good as it feels. 😴✨
✨ Soft, juicy, and oh-so-soothing, this flavor is like a warm hug before bed. Think ripe peach, fresh strawberry, and bright orange, all smoothed out with a hint of creamy vanilla—a dreamy, comforting blend that makes bedtime extra delicious. 🍑🍓🍊
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Easing into sleep naturally, no grogginess ✔️ Winding down after a stressful day ✔️ A nighttime ritual that actually works (and tastes amazing)
Packed with CBD + CBN isolate, Snooze Gummies provide the ideal balance of relaxation without the foggy morning-after feeling—so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, no matter how many you take. Never heard of CBN? We call it the "sleepy cannabinoid"—known for its ability to promote deep, restful sleep when you need it most. While CBN can be mildly psychoactive, its effects vary from person to person, making it a gentle, natural way to support your sleep cycle. Each gummy is crafted for deep relaxation and dreamy flavors—because good sleep should taste as good as it feels. 😴✨
✨ Soft, juicy, and oh-so-soothing, this flavor is like a warm hug before bed. Think ripe peach, fresh strawberry, and bright orange, all smoothed out with a hint of creamy vanilla—a dreamy, comforting blend that makes bedtime extra delicious. 🍑🍓🍊
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Easing into sleep naturally, no grogginess ✔️ Winding down after a stressful day ✔️ A nighttime ritual that actually works (and tastes amazing)
Snooze - 25mg CBD + 10mg CBN
Go EasyGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Need a lil’ help getting some zzzzs? Meet Snooze, the CBD + CBN sleep gummy that gently lulls you into the perfect night’s rest—no grogginess, no weird after-effects, just pure, peaceful slumber. Whether you're winding down from a long day or simply need a little extra help falling (and staying) asleep, these gummies deliver the dreamiest bedtime vibes. 🌙💤
Packed with CBD + CBN isolate, Snooze Gummies provide the ideal balance of relaxation without the foggy morning-after feeling—so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, no matter how many you take. Never heard of CBN? We call it the "sleepy cannabinoid"—known for its ability to promote deep, restful sleep when you need it most. While CBN can be mildly psychoactive, its effects vary from person to person, making it a gentle, natural way to support your sleep cycle. Each gummy is crafted for deep relaxation and dreamy flavors—because good sleep should taste as good as it feels. 😴✨
✨ Soft, juicy, and oh-so-soothing, this flavor is like a warm hug before bed. Think ripe peach, fresh strawberry, and bright orange, all smoothed out with a hint of creamy vanilla—a dreamy, comforting blend that makes bedtime extra delicious. 🍑🍓🍊
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Easing into sleep naturally, no grogginess ✔️ Winding down after a stressful day ✔️ A nighttime ritual that actually works (and tastes amazing)
Packed with CBD + CBN isolate, Snooze Gummies provide the ideal balance of relaxation without the foggy morning-after feeling—so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, no matter how many you take. Never heard of CBN? We call it the "sleepy cannabinoid"—known for its ability to promote deep, restful sleep when you need it most. While CBN can be mildly psychoactive, its effects vary from person to person, making it a gentle, natural way to support your sleep cycle. Each gummy is crafted for deep relaxation and dreamy flavors—because good sleep should taste as good as it feels. 😴✨
✨ Soft, juicy, and oh-so-soothing, this flavor is like a warm hug before bed. Think ripe peach, fresh strawberry, and bright orange, all smoothed out with a hint of creamy vanilla—a dreamy, comforting blend that makes bedtime extra delicious. 🍑🍓🍊
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Easing into sleep naturally, no grogginess ✔️ Winding down after a stressful day ✔️ A nighttime ritual that actually works (and tastes amazing)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
Notice a problem?Report this item