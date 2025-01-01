Need a lil’ help getting some zzzzs? Meet Snooze, the CBD + CBN sleep gummy that gently lulls you into the perfect night’s rest—no grogginess, no weird after-effects, just pure, peaceful slumber. Whether you're winding down from a long day or simply need a little extra help falling (and staying) asleep, these gummies deliver the dreamiest bedtime vibes. 🌙💤



Packed with CBD + CBN isolate, Snooze Gummies provide the ideal balance of relaxation without the foggy morning-after feeling—so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to go, no matter how many you take. Never heard of CBN? We call it the "sleepy cannabinoid"—known for its ability to promote deep, restful sleep when you need it most. While CBN can be mildly psychoactive, its effects vary from person to person, making it a gentle, natural way to support your sleep cycle. Each gummy is crafted for deep relaxation and dreamy flavors—because good sleep should taste as good as it feels. 😴✨



✨ Soft, juicy, and oh-so-soothing, this flavor is like a warm hug before bed. Think ripe peach, fresh strawberry, and bright orange, all smoothed out with a hint of creamy vanilla—a dreamy, comforting blend that makes bedtime extra delicious. 🍑🍓🍊



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Easing into sleep naturally, no grogginess ✔️ Winding down after a stressful day ✔️ A nighttime ritual that actually works (and tastes amazing)

