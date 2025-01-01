NOTE: This is a preorder!!! Product is currently in production and will arrive in 4-6 weeks. Visit our website to pre-order!



Your dream sesh just got fluffier. 💨 The Cloud Nine Glassware is here to take you straight to the clouds, bringing handcrafted charm, effortless style, and ultra-smooth hits in one adorable piece. Whether you’re looking to elevate your rotation or just float a little higher, this whimsical cloud-shaped pipe is ready to deliver.



Why wouldn’t you want to smoke out of a tiny lil’ cloud? ☁️✨ Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Cloud Nine Pipe is sturdy, smooth, and designed for easy cleaning (because let’s be real, you’re not scrubbing anything for more than 30 seconds). It’s the perfect mix of aesthetic and practicality, making every sesh feel like a daydream. Soft, stunning, and ready to float into your collection! ☁️💖



Pick Your Perfect Cloud:

✨ Aurora – An iridescent clear cloud, inspired by the endless Texas sky and the fluffy daydreams floating by. 🌈

⛈️ Storm – A moody grey beauty, channeling the dramatic Texas storms that roll in outta nowhere. 💨

🌆 Dusk – A shimmering purple stunner, capturing the golden hour glow just before the stars take over. ✨



✨ Perfect for: ✔️ A smooth, stylish sesh that feels dreamy AF ✔️ Adding an aesthetic glass piece to your lineup ✔️ Anyone who loves cute, functional smoking accessories, because smoking should feel as good as it looks ☁️💨✨

read more