Sweeten up the ride with Go Ghost’s sweet-bursts of fruity flavors infused with Live Resin Delta 9/THC-O Gummies. It’s a powerful punch of flavor you can’t resist. Find your reason to Go Ghost.



Astro Peach: California sure does know a good peach. Astro-world ahead with the fruity taste of Astro Peach Go Ghost Live Resin Delta 9/THC-O gummies. Take flight!



Go Ghost hemp-derived Delta 9/THC-O are psychotropic cannabinoids native to the cannabis flower — that deliver a unique potent high. The Live Resin Delta 9 THC-O gummies are a delicious way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 and THC-O.



Content: 25mg per gummy, Total 500mg

Count: 20 per jar

Show more