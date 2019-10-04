Bacio Gelato Hybrid LIVE Resin THC-O Vape Disposable
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bacio Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!