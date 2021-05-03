It’s time to up your gummy game with Go Ghost Delta 8 THC Gummies. Let’s kick it up a notch with the vibe-pleasing flavor experience of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. Find your reason to Go Ghost!



Birthday Cake: Sweet-cake aroma and flavor. Celebrate everyday with Birthday Cake Delta 8 THC gummies.



Go Ghost hemp-derived Delta 8 THC is a psychotropic cannabinoid native to the cannabis flower — that delivers a unique potent high. These 50mg Delta 8 THC gummies are a delicious way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 8.



Content: 50mg per Gummy, Total 1000mg

Count: 20 per jar

