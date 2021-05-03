About this product
Birthday Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
