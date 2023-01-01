Combining the convenience of discreet hits with strains that deliver intense and psychedelic effects, Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Disposables are best for enjoying a legal-high on the go. Find your reason to Go Ghost.
Island Skunk: Puff the magic skunk. This tropical-inspired strain offers sweet skunky puffs combined with a citrus-flavored smoke.
Disposable: 2mL Strength: 2000mg Agents: None detected including VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, or MCT Activate: Button-activation 3 clicks to pre-heat 5 clicks to turn on/off
Go Ghost offers a line of premium THC products that has set a new industry standard for portability and convenience. Go Ghost has gained a following since its launch and has emerged as a leading lifestyle brand in the hemp industry. It's time to leave your mark wherever you go. #findyourreasontogoghost