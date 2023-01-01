Smokers Wanted! Taste the Peach Rosé. Go Ghost Delta 8 THC Smokes produce the ultimate high. Smokes come in plastic container perfect for preserving. Delta 8 THC Smokes can be felt 5-15 minutes after consumption. Let’s Smoke. Summer is forever where there is Go Ghost Peach Rosé. Find your reason to Go Ghost.
Details - Flavor: Peach Rosé Count: 8-Pack Content: 80mg per single, Total 640mg per pack Smokes: No Tobacco, No Nicotine, No Additives
Go Ghost offers a line of premium THC products that has set a new industry standard for portability and convenience. Go Ghost has gained a following since its launch and has emerged as a leading lifestyle brand in the hemp industry. It's time to leave your mark wherever you go. #findyourreasontogoghost