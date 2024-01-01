Black Skunk | Liquid Diamond Cartridge | 1g

by GOAT extracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Everything you love about our diamonds you can now get in cartridge form. These diamonds are cut from a class all their own – one you simply can’t afford not to enjoy. The contents are 100% distillate-free, high potency blend of melted THCA Diamonds and all- natural cannabis derived terpenes. Welcome to the most powerful combination of potency and flavor in a 1G liquid diamond cartridge.

About this strain

Black Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Black Skunk - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand GOAT extracts
GOAT extracts
Shop products
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000105
Notice a problem?Report this item