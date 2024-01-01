Watermelon Zkittlez | Diamonds | 1g

by GOAT extracts
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our pure THCA diamonds reach the threshold of potency while maintaining just a hint of your favorite terpene profiles. Watermelon Zkittlez is an indica-dominant strain from Purple City Genetics (PCG), based out of Oakland, California. The top reported aromas are true to its name — very fruity, sweet, and candy-like. The top reported flavors are fruity watermelon and sweet candy.

We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000105
