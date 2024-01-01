About this product
About this strain
Banana Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Wedding Cake. Banana Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Cake effects include feeling happy, hungry, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by In House Genetics, Banana Cake features flavors like butter, honey, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Banana Cake typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.