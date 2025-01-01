We prefer to keep things natural, just like the plant! We admire and love the cannabis plant and all of the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids it creates. Processing extracts since 2014, Gold Crown does NOT use any filtering media when creating our hydrocarbon, cured concentrates. Our ultimate goal is to provide natural, affordable top-quality cannabis to all consumers.

Our roots spread deep into Michigan cannabis culture; collaborating with craft cultivators across the state to produce the finest extracts. At Gold Crown, we believe in the power of the plant, therefore we choose not to color remediate our concentrates of any of its naturally occurring molecules. #SAYNOTOCRC

