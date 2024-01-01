Live Resin Gummies 25mg (200mg)- Blue Raspberry

by Gold Crown
HybridTHC —CBD —
Live Resin Full Spectrum gummies, made with hydrocarbon refined concentrate from fresh and frozen cannabis plants, retaining the plant’s original flavor and potency. NO CRC. Extra Strength. Deliciously coated in hard candies. Effect: Sleepy

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We prefer to keep things natural, just like the plant! We admire and love the cannabis plant and all of the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids it creates. Processing extracts since 2014, Gold Crown does NOT use any filtering media when creating our hydrocarbon, cured concentrates. Our ultimate goal is to provide natural, affordable top-quality cannabis to all weed lovers.
Our roots spread deep into Michigan cannabis culture; collaborating with our craft cultivators across the state to produce the finest extracts; such as Peninsula Gardens, Doghouse Cannabis, and Tango Jack just to name a few. Expanding from the bread and butter of cured concentrates, Gold Crown is introducing Live Resin Infused Nerd-coated Gummies, and Live Resin infused pre-rolls; called Jesters! At Gold Crown, we believe in the power of the plant, therefore we choose not to color remediate our concentrates of any of its naturally occurring molecules. #saynotocrc

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
