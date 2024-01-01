About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Strawberry Daiquiri effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Daiquiri potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Daiquiri is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Jack the Ripper. This strain tastes like sweet strawberries with hints of chocolate. After one toke, you will be surrounded by the delicious, gassy aroma of strawberries. This strain delivers effects that are happy and euphoric. Strawberry Daiquiri buds are very dense and have intense shades of green and bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item