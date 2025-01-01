7Tabz Extra Strength 7-OH Tablets deliver a powerful, precise kratom experience with 30mg of pure 7-Hydroxymitragynine per tablet. Fast-acting and easy to use, they provide strong, long-lasting effects that promote relaxation, relief, and mental clarity. Unlike powders or capsules, these tablets eliminate the hassle of mixing or measuring, offering a mess-free, convenient dosing solution. Available in unflavored, blue razz, tangerine, or berry formulas with no fillers, these compact tablets are perfect for on-the-go use, ensuring maximum potency and consistency wherever you are.



7TABZ EXTRA STRENGTH 7-OH TABLETS SPECIFICATIONS

4 tablets per pack

120mg 7-hydroxymitragynine per pack

30mg 7-hydroxymitragynine per tablet

Suggested 2 servings in each tablet

Fast-absorbing formula for quick and lasting effects

2 flavors & 1 unflavored

