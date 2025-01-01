About this product
Explore the best in 7-OH tablets with this exclusive Bundle & Save pack! Featuring a curated selection of top-quality tablets from trusted brands, this bundle lets you experience a variety of flavors and in bulk -all at a discounted price.
Choose your preference of flavors in this pack!
Bundle & Save | 7-OH Tablets: What’s Inside?
Simply7 - 7-OH 18mg Tablets (7 count) – A reliable option for those seeking a smooth and balanced experience.
Pure Ohms | 7-Hydroxymitragynine Tablets – Precision-formulated tablets for fast-acting effects.
OPiA - 7-OH Chewable Kratom Tablets – A convenient chewable option for easy consumption.
Exodus - Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets (6 count, Purple) – A unique, high-potency option with a distinct twist.
Rave Kratom - 7-OH Extract Tablet (20mg, 4 count) – A flavorful, fruit-infused experience with potent effects.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Perfect for both newcomers and experienced users, the 7-OH Tablets Bundle & Save Pack offers a curated selection of top-quality 7OH tablets, allowing you to explore different brands and flavors in one convenient and affordable bundle. Try it today and discover your perfect fit!
Bundle & Save | 7-OH Tablets Bundle
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
