Get ready to level up your wellness game with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Gummies! 🍄✨ Crafted with a special blend of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD, each gummy packs a punch with ZERO THC. 🚫🌿 These little wonders will lift your mood, spirit, and overall well-being to new heights!
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
Meet Cordyceps, the mango-flavored powerhouse gummy that boosts your natural energy and vitality! 🥭⚡️
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!