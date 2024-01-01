We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cutleaf | Zero THC Mushroom Gummies - Lion's Mane - 1000mg
Cutleaf | Zero THC Mushroom Gummies - Lion's Mane - 1000mg
by
Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —
CBD —
Potency
About this product
Elevate your vibes with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Gummies! 🍄✨ Crafted with a magical blend of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD, they'll send your mood soaring! 🚀💫
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
Lion's Mane brings a refreshing Honeydew Melon flavor to boost your memory and focus! 🍈🧠
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
