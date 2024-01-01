Elevate your wellness game with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Gummies! 🍄🍭 Packed with a special mix of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD, they’re THC-free! 🚫✨ Feel the uplift in your mood, spirit, and overall well-being! 🌈
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
The Super Blend in yummy mixed berries flavor helps you stay sharp, energized, and stress-free! 🍓🍇
SUGGESTED USE Start with 1-2 gummies to gauge your tolerance. Increase gradually for desired effects.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!