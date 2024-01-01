Elevate your wellness game with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Gummies! 🍄🍭 Packed with a special mix of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD, they’re THC-free! 🚫✨ Feel the uplift in your mood, spirit, and overall well-being! 🌈



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



The Super Blend in yummy mixed berries flavor helps you stay sharp, energized, and stress-free! 🍓🍇



SUGGESTED USE

Start with 1-2 gummies to gauge your tolerance. Increase gradually for desired effects.

