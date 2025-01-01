If you're ready for effects like enhanced mood, stimulation, and boosted energy, reach for Dopium 7OH tablets! Each flavorful tablet is perfectly pressed and packed with a precise, low dose of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7OH), derived from the fully mature mitragyna speciosa plant.
Available in a range of fruity flavors, these great-tasting tablets contain an approachable 10 milligrams each in a 30 count pack. An airtight, resealable jar keeps tabs fresh and effective.
Dopium Chewable Tablet Details 10 milligrams per tablet 2 servings per tablet 5 milligrams per serving 7-Hydroxymitragynine Quick-acting formula Powerful effects
