If you're ready for effects like enhanced mood, stimulation, and boosted energy, reach for Dopium 7OH tablets! Each flavorful tablet is perfectly pressed and packed with a precise, low dose of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7OH), derived from the fully mature mitragyna speciosa plant.



Available in a range of fruity flavors, these great-tasting tablets contain an approachable 10 milligrams each in a 30 count pack. An airtight, resealable jar keeps tabs fresh and effective.



Dopium Chewable Tablet Details

10 milligrams per tablet

2 servings per tablet

5 milligrams per serving

7-Hydroxymitragynine

Quick-acting formula

Powerful effects

read more