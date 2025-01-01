Each Dopium 7OH tab is precisely pressed and packed with 7-hydroxymitragynine (7OH), derived from the fully mature mitragyna speciosa plant. The result? Unmatched potency, flavor, and reliable effects. Available in several fruit-forward flavors you’ll actually enjoy!
Each 40 milligram tablet delivers relaxation and physical ease. Tuck the blister pack in a pocket and enjoy a powerful 7OH wellness boost wherever you go. Tabs sold individually.
Dopium 7OH Tab Details 40 milligrams per tablet 4 servings per tablet 10 milligrams per serving 7-Hydroxymitragynine Fast-acting formula Powerful effects Do not exceed one whole tablet in a 24 hour period
