Exodus Bite Ohmz 7-Hydroxy Chocolate combines the smoothness of milk chocolate with the benefits of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH). Each square contains 50mg of 7-OH, offering two servings of 25mg each. This treat provides energizing effects at lower doses and relaxing, euphoric effects at higher doses, making it perfect for focus, relaxation, or mood elevation. Convenient and flavorful, it’s an enjoyable way to experience 7OH's benefits in a controlled, easy-to-use format.



EXODUS BITE OHMZ 7-HYDROXYMITRAGYNINE CHOCOLATE SPECIFICATIONS

1 chocolate square per pack

50mg 7-OH per square

25mg 7-OH per serving

Suggested 2 servings in each square

