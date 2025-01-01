We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
About this product
🌟Explore the unique powers of Exodus Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets - crafted for those who want powerful, versatile, and effective relief.
EXODUS EAT OHMZ 7-OH TABLETS SPECIFICATIONS
Blister pack
Scored tablets for easy dosing
EXODUS EAT OHMZ VARIATIONS
Red | 7-Hydroxymitragynine
4 count pack
18mg per tablet
8 servings total
Green | Pseudoindoxyl + 7-Hydroxymitragynine
6 count pack
20mg blend per tablet
12 servings total
White | Red-OH + 11-OH + 7-OH
4 count pack
25mg blend per tablet
8 servings total
Purple | 7-OH + 8-OH + Red OH
6 count pack
30mg blend per tablet
12 servings total
Orange | 7-OH + 8-OH + 11-OH + Red-OH + Pseudoindoxyl
4 count pack
50mg blend per tablet
8 servings total
read more
Exodus | Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets
by
Gold Dragon Kratom
Exodus | Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets
by
Gold Dragon Kratom
Fulfillment
Loading...
Shipping
Loading...
order on brand's website
About this product
🌟Explore the unique powers of Exodus Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets - crafted for those who want powerful, versatile, and effective relief.
EXODUS EAT OHMZ 7-OH TABLETS SPECIFICATIONS
Blister pack
Scored tablets for easy dosing
EXODUS EAT OHMZ VARIATIONS
Red | 7-Hydroxymitragynine
4 count pack
18mg per tablet
8 servings total
Green | Pseudoindoxyl + 7-Hydroxymitragynine
6 count pack
20mg blend per tablet
12 servings total
White | Red-OH + 11-OH + 7-OH
4 count pack
25mg blend per tablet
8 servings total
Purple | 7-OH + 8-OH + Red OH
6 count pack
30mg blend per tablet
12 servings total
Orange | 7-OH + 8-OH + 11-OH + Red-OH + Pseudoindoxyl
4 count pack
50mg blend per tablet
8 servings total
read more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
read more
Notice a problem?
Report this item
Home
Products
Other
Miscellaneous
Exodus | Eat Ohmz 7-OH Tablets