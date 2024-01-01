Exodus | Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape - 2.2g

Experience the best with Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vapes! Each 2.2-gram pen contains a proprietary blend of high-quality mushroom extracts, crafted for a premium vaping experience. Enjoy today! 🌟🍄

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

Enjoy a comfortable and trippy euphoric experience with Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape Pens. These pens feature a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts and terpenes, designed to create a perfectly relaxing experience, ideal for any time of day! 🌞🌙

Pick up your 2.2 grams of goodness in any of the 6 familiar flavors:

Blueberry Blast
Grape Punch
Rainbow Belts
Sour Apple
Strawberry Kiwi
Watermelon Lime

Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
