Experience the best with Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vapes! Each 2.2-gram pen contains a proprietary blend of high-quality mushroom extracts, crafted for a premium vaping experience. Enjoy today! 🌟🍄



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Enjoy a comfortable and trippy euphoric experience with Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape Pens. These pens feature a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts and terpenes, designed to create a perfectly relaxing experience, ideal for any time of day! 🌞🌙



Grab Your Flavor!

Pick up your 2.2 grams of goodness in any of the 6 familiar flavors:



Blueberry Blast

Grape Punch

Rainbow Belts

Sour Apple

Strawberry Kiwi

Watermelon Lime

