About this product
Flying Horse’s best-selling, extract-enhanced kratom powder is now available in convenient capsule form! This beloved brand offers only the highest-flying strains, and goes the extra mile by enhancing their formulas with high-purity kratom extract. Seasoned kratom users are invited to explore four potent strains in easy-to-use capsules. All Flying Horse products are rigorously lab-tasted for quality and consistency.
Flying Horse Kratom Capsules Specifications:
132 Capsules
.650 Kratom Leaf Powder Each
Mitragyna Speciosa
4 Veins to Choose From: Halo Maeng Da (White Vein), Ruby Maeng Da (Red Vein), Sapphire Maeng Da (Green Vein), Trainwreck (a blend of the three Maeng Da strains)
Enhanced with High-purity Kratom Extract
High-Flying Veins by Flying Horse:
Halo Maeng Da (White Vein): Known for energizing effects and capacity to enhance alertness and improve mood.
Ruby Maeng Da (Red Vein): Known for calming effects. Best for users looking to relax and unwind.
Sapphire Maeng Da (Green Vein): Achieve balance with this strain that delivers enhanced mental focus and uplifting effects.
Trainwreck (White, Red, And Green Vein Blend): An adaptable strain that balances relaxing and stimulating qualities.
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
