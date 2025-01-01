Flying Horse’s best-selling, extract-enhanced kratom powder is now available in convenient capsule form! This beloved brand offers only the highest-flying strains, and goes the extra mile by enhancing their formulas with high-purity kratom extract. Seasoned kratom users are invited to explore four potent strains in easy-to-use capsules. All Flying Horse products are rigorously lab-tasted for quality and consistency.



Flying Horse Kratom Capsules Specifications:

132 Capsules

.650 Kratom Leaf Powder Each

Mitragyna Speciosa

4 Veins to Choose From: Halo Maeng Da (White Vein), Ruby Maeng Da (Red Vein), Sapphire Maeng Da (Green Vein), Trainwreck (a blend of the three Maeng Da strains)

Enhanced with High-purity Kratom Extract



High-Flying Veins by Flying Horse:

Halo Maeng Da (White Vein): Known for energizing effects and capacity to enhance alertness and improve mood.

Ruby Maeng Da (Red Vein): Known for calming effects. Best for users looking to relax and unwind.

Sapphire Maeng Da (Green Vein): Achieve balance with this strain that delivers enhanced mental focus and uplifting effects.

Trainwreck (White, Red, And Green Vein Blend): An adaptable strain that balances relaxing and stimulating qualities.

