Seeking a stronger 7OH experience? Enjoy all the powerful effects of 7OH—boosted mood, pain relief, relaxation, improved sleep, mental clarity, etc—in FKVD Seven's convenient, chewable tablet. Each pleasant-tasting tablet is packed with 60mg, delivering a substantial dose that takes effect quickly. Two servings per tablet.
FVKD SEVEN 7-HYDROXY TABLETS DETAILS 4 tablets per pack 8 servings per pack 60 mg per tablet Suggested 2 servings per tablet Amount per serving: 30mg 240 mg per pack Flavored Fast-acting
Seeking a stronger 7OH experience? Enjoy all the powerful effects of 7OH—boosted mood, pain relief, relaxation, improved sleep, mental clarity, etc—in FKVD Seven's convenient, chewable tablet. Each pleasant-tasting tablet is packed with 60mg, delivering a substantial dose that takes effect quickly. Two servings per tablet.
FVKD SEVEN 7-HYDROXY TABLETS DETAILS 4 tablets per pack 8 servings per pack 60 mg per tablet Suggested 2 servings per tablet Amount per serving: 30mg 240 mg per pack Flavored Fast-acting
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!