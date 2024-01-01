Step into a world of wonder with Hixotic Magic Mushies Chocolate Bars from Purlyf! 🍫✨ Crafted with premium chocolate and a blend of legal psychedelics like muscimol, these bars offer a mesmerizing experience. 🌈 Brace yourself for an unforgettable ride! 🚀
Choose from three super sweet flavors:
🍞 Cinnamon Toast Crunch
🍪 Cookies N Creme
🥨 Salted Pretzel
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!