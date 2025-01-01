With Jubi kava sticks, it's easier than ever to stick to your wellness routine. Find 500 milligrams of plant-based kava powder in each convenient packet.
Simply pick your favorite flavor and add a packet of Jubi Kava powder to 8 ounces of water, stir, and enjoy a soothing, stress-relieving drink that tastes great.
Jubi Kava Sticks Specifications Sticks sold individually 500 milligrams per stick Premium kava extract powder Naturally & artificially flavored Just add to water & stir Available in several great-tasting flavors
Delicious Jubi Flavors Blue Raspberry: Electrifying flavors of ripe berry. Cool Sour Breeze: A tart and refreshing flavor that breezes across the palate. Hawaiian Fruit: Big, tropical fruit vibes. Watermelon: A summery splash of watermelon. Strawberry Lemonade: Sweet strawberry meets tart lemonade.
