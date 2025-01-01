With Jubi kava sticks, it's easier than ever to stick to your wellness routine. Find 500 milligrams of plant-based kava powder in each convenient packet.



Simply pick your favorite flavor and add a packet of Jubi Kava powder to 8 ounces of water, stir, and enjoy a soothing, stress-relieving drink that tastes great.



Jubi Kava Sticks Specifications

Sticks sold individually

500 milligrams per stick

Premium kava extract powder

Naturally & artificially flavored

Just add to water & stir

Available in several great-tasting flavors



Delicious Jubi Flavors

Blue Raspberry: Electrifying flavors of ripe berry.

Cool Sour Breeze: A tart and refreshing flavor that breezes across the palate.

Hawaiian Fruit: Big, tropical fruit vibes.

Watermelon: A summery splash of watermelon.

Strawberry Lemonade: Sweet strawberry meets tart lemonade.

read more