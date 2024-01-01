Koi Kratom | Liquid Kratom Extract Shots - 150mg

by Gold Dragon Kratom
About this product

Get ready to revitalize your mid-day routine with Koi Kratom Liquid Kratom Extract Shots! 🌞 Each bottle is loaded with 150mg of Mitragynine, allowing you to tailor your dose to perfection. 💪 Prepare for a surge of mood-boosting, focused, and energizing properties without the caffeine crash.

Say goodbye to those post-coffee blues! 💥 Choose between the refreshing Lemon or Zen Berry flavors for an added twist of taste. 🍋🍇

KOI KRATOM KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
10ml resealable bottle
150 mitragynine per bottle
70% kratom extract
Full Spectrum Alkaloids
Water-based extract (distilled)
2 flavors; Zen Berry or Lemon

