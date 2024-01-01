Get ready to revitalize your mid-day routine with Koi Kratom Liquid Kratom Extract Shots! 🌞 Each bottle is loaded with 150mg of Mitragynine, allowing you to tailor your dose to perfection. 💪 Prepare for a surge of mood-boosting, focused, and energizing properties without the caffeine crash.
Say goodbye to those post-coffee blues! 💥 Choose between the refreshing Lemon or Zen Berry flavors for an added twist of taste. 🍋🍇
KOI KRATOM KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 10ml resealable bottle 150 mitragynine per bottle 70% kratom extract Full Spectrum Alkaloids Water-based extract (distilled) 2 flavors; Zen Berry or Lemon
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!