Get ready to revitalize your mid-day routine with Koi Kratom Liquid Kratom Extract Shots! 🌞 Each bottle is loaded with 150mg of Mitragynine, allowing you to tailor your dose to perfection. 💪 Prepare for a surge of mood-boosting, focused, and energizing properties without the caffeine crash.



Say goodbye to those post-coffee blues! 💥 Choose between the refreshing Lemon or Zen Berry flavors for an added twist of taste. 🍋🍇



KOI KRATOM KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

10ml resealable bottle

150 mitragynine per bottle

70% kratom extract

Full Spectrum Alkaloids

Water-based extract (distilled)

2 flavors; Zen Berry or Lemon

Show more