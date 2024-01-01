Koi | Muscimind Mushroom Gummies - 10 ct.

Introducing Koi Muscimind Mushroom Gummies! 🍄 Each bag boasts 10 gummies sealed in a child-resistant, resealable package. Dive into these beginner-friendly treats infused with a special blend of muscimol and nano-encapsulated nootropic mushrooms. Get ready for a journey filled with creativity, euphoria, and enhanced mental connections. 🚀 With a rapid onset, finding your ideal dose is a breeze. Expect an experience lasting 2-4 hours, depending on various factors like dosage, body chemistry, and your recent meals. For best results, take on an empty stomach to ensure a swift onset. 💫 Customize your dosage for the desired experience. The nootropic blend features L-Tryptophan, Lion's Mane, Rhodiola, Mimosa Hostilis Bark, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D3, offering potential relief for depression and anxiety. 🌈

Choose from three mouthwatering flavors:

🍑🫐 Peach Razz

🍇🍋 Grape Lemonade

🍓🍬 Strawberry Cotton Candy

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
