About this product
Looking to explore the benefits of kratom but not sure where to start? Our Kratom Starter Pack is the perfect introduction! This curated bundle features three top-quality kratom products, offering variety in taste, convenience, and potency. Let this bundle help you decide whether you prefer the fast-acting effects of flavored powder, the ease of capsules, or the delicious simplicity of gummies.
Choose your preference of flavor and sizes in this pack!
Kratom Starter Pack: What’s Inside?
Happy Hippo Flavored Kratom Powder – Enjoy kratom with a tasty twist! This flavored powder delivers a smooth, palatable experience without the traditional bitterness.
ELF Kratom Premium Capsules (Red Maeng Da) – Potent and convenient, these capsules are packed with high-quality Red Maeng Da for relaxation and relief.
Rave Kratom Targeted Boost Gummies – A delicious, mess-free way to enjoy kratom with a precise dose.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Perfect for beginners or seasoned users looking for variety, the Kratom Starter Pack is your all-in-one way to explore kratom in different forms. Try it today and find your favorite way to enjoy the benefits of kratom!
Choose your preference of flavor and sizes in this pack!
Kratom Starter Pack: What’s Inside?
Happy Hippo Flavored Kratom Powder – Enjoy kratom with a tasty twist! This flavored powder delivers a smooth, palatable experience without the traditional bitterness.
ELF Kratom Premium Capsules (Red Maeng Da) – Potent and convenient, these capsules are packed with high-quality Red Maeng Da for relaxation and relief.
Rave Kratom Targeted Boost Gummies – A delicious, mess-free way to enjoy kratom with a precise dose.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Perfect for beginners or seasoned users looking for variety, the Kratom Starter Pack is your all-in-one way to explore kratom in different forms. Try it today and find your favorite way to enjoy the benefits of kratom!
Kratom Stater Pack
Gold Dragon KratomMiscellaneous
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Looking to explore the benefits of kratom but not sure where to start? Our Kratom Starter Pack is the perfect introduction! This curated bundle features three top-quality kratom products, offering variety in taste, convenience, and potency. Let this bundle help you decide whether you prefer the fast-acting effects of flavored powder, the ease of capsules, or the delicious simplicity of gummies.
Choose your preference of flavor and sizes in this pack!
Kratom Starter Pack: What’s Inside?
Happy Hippo Flavored Kratom Powder – Enjoy kratom with a tasty twist! This flavored powder delivers a smooth, palatable experience without the traditional bitterness.
ELF Kratom Premium Capsules (Red Maeng Da) – Potent and convenient, these capsules are packed with high-quality Red Maeng Da for relaxation and relief.
Rave Kratom Targeted Boost Gummies – A delicious, mess-free way to enjoy kratom with a precise dose.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Perfect for beginners or seasoned users looking for variety, the Kratom Starter Pack is your all-in-one way to explore kratom in different forms. Try it today and find your favorite way to enjoy the benefits of kratom!
Choose your preference of flavor and sizes in this pack!
Kratom Starter Pack: What’s Inside?
Happy Hippo Flavored Kratom Powder – Enjoy kratom with a tasty twist! This flavored powder delivers a smooth, palatable experience without the traditional bitterness.
ELF Kratom Premium Capsules (Red Maeng Da) – Potent and convenient, these capsules are packed with high-quality Red Maeng Da for relaxation and relief.
Rave Kratom Targeted Boost Gummies – A delicious, mess-free way to enjoy kratom with a precise dose.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Perfect for beginners or seasoned users looking for variety, the Kratom Starter Pack is your all-in-one way to explore kratom in different forms. Try it today and find your favorite way to enjoy the benefits of kratom!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item