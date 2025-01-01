Discover a world of pure relaxation with Leilo’s natural kava products! This bundle includes a Relax With Kava Shot, Kava Tincture and a 12-ounce Kava Relaxation beverage in the flavor of your choice. Leilo’s calming kava is perfect for winding down before bed, laid-back social situations, and relaxing without alcohol.
Leilo Kava Bundle: What’s Inside? Leilo Relax With Kava Shot This quick and easy 2 ounce shot melts away tension. It tastes great and soothes the mind and body. 2 fluid ounces Leilo Kava Tincture Relaxation is within reach with Leilo’s Kava Tincture, which turns your beverage into a calming tonic. 30mL Leilo Kava Relaxation Beverage Wind down and embrace the feel-good calm and relaxation of Leilo’s delicious Kava beverage. 12 ounce can. Choose your flavor - either Lime Margarita or Raspberry Hibiscus FREE Shaker Cup! This Leilo bundle comes with a FREE Gold Dragon Kratom Shaker Cup! Use it to blend your kava tincture with water, juice, or smoothie ingredients. Why Choose Leilo?
Discover a world of pure relaxation with Leilo’s natural kava products! This bundle includes a Relax With Kava Shot, Kava Tincture and a 12-ounce Kava Relaxation beverage in the flavor of your choice. Leilo’s calming kava is perfect for winding down before bed, laid-back social situations, and relaxing without alcohol.
Leilo Kava Bundle: What’s Inside? Leilo Relax With Kava Shot This quick and easy 2 ounce shot melts away tension. It tastes great and soothes the mind and body. 2 fluid ounces Leilo Kava Tincture Relaxation is within reach with Leilo’s Kava Tincture, which turns your beverage into a calming tonic. 30mL Leilo Kava Relaxation Beverage Wind down and embrace the feel-good calm and relaxation of Leilo’s delicious Kava beverage. 12 ounce can. Choose your flavor - either Lime Margarita or Raspberry Hibiscus FREE Shaker Cup! This Leilo bundle comes with a FREE Gold Dragon Kratom Shaker Cup! Use it to blend your kava tincture with water, juice, or smoothie ingredients. Why Choose Leilo?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!