About this product
This mushroom chocolate bar will melt your cares away! Crafted from the finest cocoa, each square is a rich, creamy indulgence. Choose your favorite flavor and elevate your senses. Each pack contains 10 pieces with .6 grams per piece of a proprietary mushroom blend.
Potential Benefits of Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate
Euphoria and improved mood
Changes in perception, thought, and behavior
A feeling of weightlessness
Audio-spatial distortion
Disconnection from or lack of awareness of time
Changes in vision and color - visual hypersensitivity
Read more about mushroom chocolate benefits, uses, and recipes in our blog.
MMelt Mushroom Chocolate Specifications
10 pieces per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend per piece
90 minute activation
Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Consume one chocolate piece to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 90 minutes for effects to kick in. Adjust dose to reach desired effect.
MMelt Chocolate Bar Flavors
Milk Chocolate & Candy: Decadent chocolate and vibrant candy pieces.
Milk Chocolate: Classic milk chocolate with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
Cookies & Cream: Smooth white chocolate meets crunchy cookie crumbles for a perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.
Birthday Cake: A festive treat with premium milk chocolate, colorful sprinkles, and vanilla cake flavor.
Orange Creamsicle: A sweet, nostalgic flavor combining tangy citrus and velvety smoothness.
Strawberry Shortcake: A blend of white chocolate and sweet strawberries. Smooth, creamy, and irresistibly crunchy.
Strawberries & Cream: Luscious white chocolate swirls with the sweet, juicy flavors of ripe strawberries.
Krunch: Smooth chocolate with little crunchy nuggets of goodness.
Potential Benefits of Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate
Euphoria and improved mood
Changes in perception, thought, and behavior
A feeling of weightlessness
Audio-spatial distortion
Disconnection from or lack of awareness of time
Changes in vision and color - visual hypersensitivity
Read more about mushroom chocolate benefits, uses, and recipes in our blog.
MMelt Mushroom Chocolate Specifications
10 pieces per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend per piece
90 minute activation
Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Consume one chocolate piece to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 90 minutes for effects to kick in. Adjust dose to reach desired effect.
MMelt Chocolate Bar Flavors
Milk Chocolate & Candy: Decadent chocolate and vibrant candy pieces.
Milk Chocolate: Classic milk chocolate with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
Cookies & Cream: Smooth white chocolate meets crunchy cookie crumbles for a perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.
Birthday Cake: A festive treat with premium milk chocolate, colorful sprinkles, and vanilla cake flavor.
Orange Creamsicle: A sweet, nostalgic flavor combining tangy citrus and velvety smoothness.
Strawberry Shortcake: A blend of white chocolate and sweet strawberries. Smooth, creamy, and irresistibly crunchy.
Strawberries & Cream: Luscious white chocolate swirls with the sweet, juicy flavors of ripe strawberries.
Krunch: Smooth chocolate with little crunchy nuggets of goodness.
Fulfillment
About this product
This mushroom chocolate bar will melt your cares away! Crafted from the finest cocoa, each square is a rich, creamy indulgence. Choose your favorite flavor and elevate your senses. Each pack contains 10 pieces with .6 grams per piece of a proprietary mushroom blend.
Potential Benefits of Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate
Euphoria and improved mood
Changes in perception, thought, and behavior
A feeling of weightlessness
Audio-spatial distortion
Disconnection from or lack of awareness of time
Changes in vision and color - visual hypersensitivity
Read more about mushroom chocolate benefits, uses, and recipes in our blog.
MMelt Mushroom Chocolate Specifications
10 pieces per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend per piece
90 minute activation
Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Consume one chocolate piece to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 90 minutes for effects to kick in. Adjust dose to reach desired effect.
MMelt Chocolate Bar Flavors
Milk Chocolate & Candy: Decadent chocolate and vibrant candy pieces.
Milk Chocolate: Classic milk chocolate with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
Cookies & Cream: Smooth white chocolate meets crunchy cookie crumbles for a perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.
Birthday Cake: A festive treat with premium milk chocolate, colorful sprinkles, and vanilla cake flavor.
Orange Creamsicle: A sweet, nostalgic flavor combining tangy citrus and velvety smoothness.
Strawberry Shortcake: A blend of white chocolate and sweet strawberries. Smooth, creamy, and irresistibly crunchy.
Strawberries & Cream: Luscious white chocolate swirls with the sweet, juicy flavors of ripe strawberries.
Krunch: Smooth chocolate with little crunchy nuggets of goodness.
Potential Benefits of Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate
Euphoria and improved mood
Changes in perception, thought, and behavior
A feeling of weightlessness
Audio-spatial distortion
Disconnection from or lack of awareness of time
Changes in vision and color - visual hypersensitivity
Read more about mushroom chocolate benefits, uses, and recipes in our blog.
MMelt Mushroom Chocolate Specifications
10 pieces per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend per piece
90 minute activation
Mmelt Mushroom Chocolate Suggested Use
Consume one chocolate piece to start establishing individual tolerance. Wait 90 minutes for effects to kick in. Adjust dose to reach desired effect.
MMelt Chocolate Bar Flavors
Milk Chocolate & Candy: Decadent chocolate and vibrant candy pieces.
Milk Chocolate: Classic milk chocolate with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
Cookies & Cream: Smooth white chocolate meets crunchy cookie crumbles for a perfect blend of crunch and sweetness.
Birthday Cake: A festive treat with premium milk chocolate, colorful sprinkles, and vanilla cake flavor.
Orange Creamsicle: A sweet, nostalgic flavor combining tangy citrus and velvety smoothness.
Strawberry Shortcake: A blend of white chocolate and sweet strawberries. Smooth, creamy, and irresistibly crunchy.
Strawberries & Cream: Luscious white chocolate swirls with the sweet, juicy flavors of ripe strawberries.
Krunch: Smooth chocolate with little crunchy nuggets of goodness.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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