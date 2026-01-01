About this product
You’ll absolutely melt for these Mmelt gummies! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy the enchanting power of mushrooms in a tasty treat. Each pack contains 10 gummies with .6 grams of a proprietary mushroom blend.
Mmelt Mushroom Gummies Suggested Use
To establish your individual tolerance, take 1/2 or one mushroom gummy and wait 90 minutes to gauge effects. When trying a new product or learning your dosage, give gummies ample time to have an effect on your body.
Once you’ve figured out a comfortable dose, pop gummies in your mouth, chew, swallow, and enjoy the ride!
Microdose gummies are a fun and approachable way to use mushrooms. Learn more about microdosing in this helpful blog.
MMelt Mushroom Gummies Specifications
10 gummies per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend
90 minute activation
Resealable Package
MMelt Flavors
Tiki Punch: Refreshing, tropical fruit gummies that celebrate the spirit of beach life.
Berry Blitz: Vibrant berry flavors that captivate the senses. Invigorate your palate and uplift your mood.
Watermelon Wave: The iconic summer treat, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer days filled with sunshine and laughter.
Sour Slushy: A sweet flavor sure to capture the heart of any candy enthusiast.
Island Berry Twist: Indulge in tropical delight! Each gummy is a burst of sweet and exotic berry flavors.
Strawberry Swirl: Creamy undertones and vibrant sweetness that showcase the simplicity and beauty of nature’s offerings.
Mmelt Mushroom Gummies Suggested Use
To establish your individual tolerance, take 1/2 or one mushroom gummy and wait 90 minutes to gauge effects. When trying a new product or learning your dosage, give gummies ample time to have an effect on your body.
Once you’ve figured out a comfortable dose, pop gummies in your mouth, chew, swallow, and enjoy the ride!
Microdose gummies are a fun and approachable way to use mushrooms. Learn more about microdosing in this helpful blog.
MMelt Mushroom Gummies Specifications
10 gummies per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend
90 minute activation
Resealable Package
MMelt Flavors
Tiki Punch: Refreshing, tropical fruit gummies that celebrate the spirit of beach life.
Berry Blitz: Vibrant berry flavors that captivate the senses. Invigorate your palate and uplift your mood.
Watermelon Wave: The iconic summer treat, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer days filled with sunshine and laughter.
Sour Slushy: A sweet flavor sure to capture the heart of any candy enthusiast.
Island Berry Twist: Indulge in tropical delight! Each gummy is a burst of sweet and exotic berry flavors.
Strawberry Swirl: Creamy undertones and vibrant sweetness that showcase the simplicity and beauty of nature’s offerings.
Fulfillment
About this product
You’ll absolutely melt for these Mmelt gummies! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy the enchanting power of mushrooms in a tasty treat. Each pack contains 10 gummies with .6 grams of a proprietary mushroom blend.
Mmelt Mushroom Gummies Suggested Use
To establish your individual tolerance, take 1/2 or one mushroom gummy and wait 90 minutes to gauge effects. When trying a new product or learning your dosage, give gummies ample time to have an effect on your body.
Once you’ve figured out a comfortable dose, pop gummies in your mouth, chew, swallow, and enjoy the ride!
Microdose gummies are a fun and approachable way to use mushrooms. Learn more about microdosing in this helpful blog.
MMelt Mushroom Gummies Specifications
10 gummies per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend
90 minute activation
Resealable Package
MMelt Flavors
Tiki Punch: Refreshing, tropical fruit gummies that celebrate the spirit of beach life.
Berry Blitz: Vibrant berry flavors that captivate the senses. Invigorate your palate and uplift your mood.
Watermelon Wave: The iconic summer treat, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer days filled with sunshine and laughter.
Sour Slushy: A sweet flavor sure to capture the heart of any candy enthusiast.
Island Berry Twist: Indulge in tropical delight! Each gummy is a burst of sweet and exotic berry flavors.
Strawberry Swirl: Creamy undertones and vibrant sweetness that showcase the simplicity and beauty of nature’s offerings.
Mmelt Mushroom Gummies Suggested Use
To establish your individual tolerance, take 1/2 or one mushroom gummy and wait 90 minutes to gauge effects. When trying a new product or learning your dosage, give gummies ample time to have an effect on your body.
Once you’ve figured out a comfortable dose, pop gummies in your mouth, chew, swallow, and enjoy the ride!
Microdose gummies are a fun and approachable way to use mushrooms. Learn more about microdosing in this helpful blog.
MMelt Mushroom Gummies Specifications
10 gummies per package
6 grams per pack
.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend
90 minute activation
Resealable Package
MMelt Flavors
Tiki Punch: Refreshing, tropical fruit gummies that celebrate the spirit of beach life.
Berry Blitz: Vibrant berry flavors that captivate the senses. Invigorate your palate and uplift your mood.
Watermelon Wave: The iconic summer treat, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer days filled with sunshine and laughter.
Sour Slushy: A sweet flavor sure to capture the heart of any candy enthusiast.
Island Berry Twist: Indulge in tropical delight! Each gummy is a burst of sweet and exotic berry flavors.
Strawberry Swirl: Creamy undertones and vibrant sweetness that showcase the simplicity and beauty of nature’s offerings.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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