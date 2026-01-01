You’ll absolutely melt for these Mmelt gummies! Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy the enchanting power of mushrooms in a tasty treat. Each pack contains 10 gummies with .6 grams of a proprietary mushroom blend.



Mmelt Mushroom Gummies Suggested Use

To establish your individual tolerance, take 1/2 or one mushroom gummy and wait 90 minutes to gauge effects. When trying a new product or learning your dosage, give gummies ample time to have an effect on your body.



Once you’ve figured out a comfortable dose, pop gummies in your mouth, chew, swallow, and enjoy the ride!



Microdose gummies are a fun and approachable way to use mushrooms. Learn more about microdosing in this helpful blog.



MMelt Mushroom Gummies Specifications

10 gummies per package

6 grams per pack

.6 grams proprietary mushroom blend

90 minute activation

Resealable Package



MMelt Flavors

Tiki Punch: Refreshing, tropical fruit gummies that celebrate the spirit of beach life.



Berry Blitz: Vibrant berry flavors that captivate the senses. Invigorate your palate and uplift your mood.



Watermelon Wave: The iconic summer treat, effortlessly capturing the essence of summer days filled with sunshine and laughter.



Sour Slushy: A sweet flavor sure to capture the heart of any candy enthusiast.



Island Berry Twist: Indulge in tropical delight! Each gummy is a burst of sweet and exotic berry flavors.



Strawberry Swirl: Creamy undertones and vibrant sweetness that showcase the simplicity and beauty of nature’s offerings.



