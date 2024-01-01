Mystic Labs | Kratom 150 MIT Extract Gummies - 150mg

Gold Dragon Kratom
Step into the enchanting world of Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies, meticulously crafted for peak potency in our magical laboratory! 🌟 After rigorous third-party testing and shipping, these gummies are ready to dazzle your senses.

Made with the utmost care and highest standards, they offer the full benefits of premium kratom products. 💫 Each 30mg gummy is precisely dosed to transport you into a realm of relaxation and bliss. Elevate your mood with Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies today! 🚀

Choose from four fun, fresh flavors:
🍈 Twisted Lime
🍊 Blood Orange
🍋 Yuzu Lemonade
🍇 Mixed Berry Magic

MYSTIC LABS KRATOM EXTRACT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
150 MIT bag
5 gummies per bag
Per Bag: 150mg mitragynine
Per Gummy: 30mg kratom extract
Max Strength
Full Spectrum

Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing.
