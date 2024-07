Step into the enchanting world of Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies, meticulously crafted for peak potency in our magical laboratory! 🌟 After rigorous third-party testing and shipping, these gummies are ready to dazzle your senses.



Made with the utmost care and highest standards, they offer the full benefits of premium kratom products. πŸ’« Each 30mg gummy is precisely dosed to transport you into a realm of relaxation and bliss. Elevate your mood with Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies today! πŸš€



Choose from four fun, fresh flavors:

🍈 Twisted Lime

🍊 Blood Orange

πŸ‹ Yuzu Lemonade

πŸ‡ Mixed Berry Magic



MYSTIC LABS KRATOM EXTRACT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

150 MIT bag

5 gummies per bag

Per Bag: 150mg mitragynine

Per Gummy: 30mg kratom extract

Max Strength

Full Spectrum

