Step into the enchanting world of Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies, meticulously crafted for peak potency in our magical laboratory! 🌟 After rigorous third-party testing and shipping, these gummies are ready to dazzle your senses.



Made with the utmost care and highest standards, they offer the full benefits of premium kratom products. 💫 Each 30mg gummy is precisely dosed to transport you into a realm of relaxation and bliss. Elevate your mood with Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies today! 🚀



Choose from four fun, fresh flavors:

🍈 Twisted Lime

🍊 Blood Orange

🍋 Yuzu Lemonade

🍇 Mixed Berry Magic



MYSTIC LABS KRATOM EXTRACT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

150 MIT bag

5 gummies per bag

Per Bag: 150mg mitragynine

Per Gummy: 30mg kratom extract

Max Strength

Full Spectrum

Show more