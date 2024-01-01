Step into the enchanting world of Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies, meticulously crafted for peak potency in our magical laboratory! 🌟 After rigorous third-party testing and shipping, these gummies are ready to dazzle your senses.
Made with the utmost care and highest standards, they offer the full benefits of premium kratom products. 💫 Each 30mg gummy is precisely dosed to transport you into a realm of relaxation and bliss. Elevate your mood with Mystic Labs Kratom Extract Gummies today! 🚀
Choose from four fun, fresh flavors: 🍈 Twisted Lime 🍊 Blood Orange 🍋 Yuzu Lemonade 🍇 Mixed Berry Magic
MYSTIC LABS KRATOM EXTRACT GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 150 MIT bag 5 gummies per bag Per Bag: 150mg mitragynine Per Gummy: 30mg kratom extract Max Strength Full Spectrum
