Experience the extraordinary with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🌟 Crafted from start to finish in our lab, each shot is a powerhouse of 150 MIT, packed with maximum strength and potency. 💪



Whether you're gearing up for a social spree or winding down for a peaceful evening, customize your experience with your preferred dosage. 🎉 Take half a bottle for a lively, energetic vibe, or go all in with a full bottle for ultimate relaxation and tranquility. 😌 Get ready to tailor your journey with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🚀



MYSTIC LABS MIT 150 KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

15ml resealable bottle

150 MIT per bottle

Max Strength

Full Spectrum

150mg mitragynine content

Water-based extract

Show more