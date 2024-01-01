Mystic Labs | MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot - 150mg

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

Experience the extraordinary with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🌟 Crafted from start to finish in our lab, each shot is a powerhouse of 150 MIT, packed with maximum strength and potency. 💪

Whether you're gearing up for a social spree or winding down for a peaceful evening, customize your experience with your preferred dosage. 🎉 Take half a bottle for a lively, energetic vibe, or go all in with a full bottle for ultimate relaxation and tranquility. 😌 Get ready to tailor your journey with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🚀

MYSTIC LABS MIT 150 KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
15ml resealable bottle
150 MIT per bottle
Max Strength
Full Spectrum
150mg mitragynine content
Water-based extract

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
