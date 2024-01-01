Experience the extraordinary with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🌟 Crafted from start to finish in our lab, each shot is a powerhouse of 150 MIT, packed with maximum strength and potency. 💪
Whether you're gearing up for a social spree or winding down for a peaceful evening, customize your experience with your preferred dosage. 🎉 Take half a bottle for a lively, energetic vibe, or go all in with a full bottle for ultimate relaxation and tranquility. 😌 Get ready to tailor your journey with Mystic Labs MIT 150 Kratom Extract Shot! 🚀
MYSTIC LABS MIT 150 KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 15ml resealable bottle 150 MIT per bottle Max Strength Full Spectrum 150mg mitragynine content Water-based extract
