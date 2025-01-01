Experience the OPiA 7-OH High Potency Shot—a 30mL bottle with 60mg of 7-Hydroxymitragynine for fast, powerful effects. Each 20mg serving delivers a strong, convenient boost with rapid absorption. Sip straight or mix with your favorite drink!



Available in three delicious flavors - try yours today!



OPIA HIGH POTENCY 7-OH SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

30ml resealable plastic bottle

60mg 7-OH per bottle

Amount per serving;

20mg 7-Hydroxymitragynine

1/3 of the bottle for a 10mg serving.



OPIA HP 7-OH SHOT FLAVORS

Blackberry Lemonade 🍋



Sour Cherry 🍒



Blue Raspberry 🫐

