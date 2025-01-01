Experience the OPiA 7-OH High Potency Shot—a 30mL bottle with 60mg of 7-Hydroxymitragynine for fast, powerful effects. Each 20mg serving delivers a strong, convenient boost with rapid absorption. Sip straight or mix with your favorite drink!
Available in three delicious flavors - try yours today!
OPIA HIGH POTENCY 7-OH SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 30ml resealable plastic bottle 60mg 7-OH per bottle Amount per serving; 20mg 7-Hydroxymitragynine 1/3 of the bottle for a 10mg serving.
Experience the OPiA 7-OH High Potency Shot—a 30mL bottle with 60mg of 7-Hydroxymitragynine for fast, powerful effects. Each 20mg serving delivers a strong, convenient boost with rapid absorption. Sip straight or mix with your favorite drink!
Available in three delicious flavors - try yours today!
OPIA HIGH POTENCY 7-OH SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 30ml resealable plastic bottle 60mg 7-OH per bottle Amount per serving; 20mg 7-Hydroxymitragynine 1/3 of the bottle for a 10mg serving.
OPIA HP 7-OH SHOT FLAVORS Blackberry Lemonade 🍋
Sour Cherry 🍒
Blue Raspberry 🫐
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!