About this product
Each tasty tab contains 150 Milligrams Kratom Extract per tablet. The scored design lets you choose your own dose, so you can achieve the effects you desire. Low to moderate doses tend to increase energy and alertness, while higher doses offer relaxation and relief.
OPiA Kratom Extract Effects
Energy & Alertness
Elevated Mood
Relaxation
Relief
Euphoria
OPiA Tablet Details
150 Milligrams Per Tablet
600 Milligrams Per Package
4-Count Blister Pack
Scored Tablets for Portion Flexibility
Mouthwatering Flavor Options: Blue Raspberry, Classic, Wild Cherry
Contains Mitragynine
OPiA Tablet Flavors
Blue Rasberry
Classic
Wild Cherry
Strawberry Watermelon
How to Use OPiA Tablets
Start with a low dose to gauge individual tolerance.
Chew tablet and swallow or let it dissolve under your tongue.
Do not exceed the recommended dose.
OPiA Kratom Extract Effects
Energy & Alertness
Elevated Mood
Relaxation
Relief
Euphoria
OPiA Tablet Details
150 Milligrams Per Tablet
600 Milligrams Per Package
4-Count Blister Pack
Scored Tablets for Portion Flexibility
Mouthwatering Flavor Options: Blue Raspberry, Classic, Wild Cherry
Contains Mitragynine
OPiA Tablet Flavors
Blue Rasberry
Classic
Wild Cherry
Strawberry Watermelon
How to Use OPiA Tablets
Start with a low dose to gauge individual tolerance.
Chew tablet and swallow or let it dissolve under your tongue.
Do not exceed the recommended dose.
Fulfillment
About this product
Each tasty tab contains 150 Milligrams Kratom Extract per tablet. The scored design lets you choose your own dose, so you can achieve the effects you desire. Low to moderate doses tend to increase energy and alertness, while higher doses offer relaxation and relief.
OPiA Kratom Extract Effects
Energy & Alertness
Elevated Mood
Relaxation
Relief
Euphoria
OPiA Tablet Details
150 Milligrams Per Tablet
600 Milligrams Per Package
4-Count Blister Pack
Scored Tablets for Portion Flexibility
Mouthwatering Flavor Options: Blue Raspberry, Classic, Wild Cherry
Contains Mitragynine
OPiA Tablet Flavors
Blue Rasberry
Classic
Wild Cherry
Strawberry Watermelon
How to Use OPiA Tablets
Start with a low dose to gauge individual tolerance.
Chew tablet and swallow or let it dissolve under your tongue.
Do not exceed the recommended dose.
OPiA Kratom Extract Effects
Energy & Alertness
Elevated Mood
Relaxation
Relief
Euphoria
OPiA Tablet Details
150 Milligrams Per Tablet
600 Milligrams Per Package
4-Count Blister Pack
Scored Tablets for Portion Flexibility
Mouthwatering Flavor Options: Blue Raspberry, Classic, Wild Cherry
Contains Mitragynine
OPiA Tablet Flavors
Blue Rasberry
Classic
Wild Cherry
Strawberry Watermelon
How to Use OPiA Tablets
Start with a low dose to gauge individual tolerance.
Chew tablet and swallow or let it dissolve under your tongue.
Do not exceed the recommended dose.
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About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
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