Each tasty tab contains 150 Milligrams Kratom Extract per tablet. The scored design lets you choose your own dose, so you can achieve the effects you desire. Low to moderate doses tend to increase energy and alertness, while higher doses offer relaxation and relief.



OPiA Kratom Extract Effects

Energy & Alertness

Elevated Mood

Relaxation

Relief

Euphoria

OPiA Tablet Details

150 Milligrams Per Tablet

600 Milligrams Per Package

4-Count Blister Pack

Scored Tablets for Portion Flexibility

Mouthwatering Flavor Options: Blue Raspberry, Classic, Wild Cherry

Contains Mitragynine

OPiA Tablet Flavors

Blue Rasberry

Classic

Wild Cherry

Strawberry Watermelon

How to Use OPiA Tablets

Start with a low dose to gauge individual tolerance.



Chew tablet and swallow or let it dissolve under your tongue.



Do not exceed the recommended dose.